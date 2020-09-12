OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV)- A 53-year-old man was arrested for setting a pile of leaves on fire near the Clackamas County Community Solutions building on Friday.
A Clackamas County Probation officer saw smoke coming from the steps of the building and Sammy Piatt standing near the fire, according to Oregon City Police. A probation officer detained Piatt and another used an extinguisher to put out the fire.
The fire was about 10 feet from the building but did not cause any damage.
Piatt admitted to lighting the leaves on fire and was arrested without incident. He was booked into the Clackamas County Jail and charged with arson II and a probation violation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
