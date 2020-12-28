PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested for damaging property and assaulting another man inside a southeast Portland parking lot on Christmas Day.
Portland Police Bureau officers responded to reports of a disturbance in the area of Southeast 83rd Avenue and Rhine Street around 9:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found three men detaining a person later identified as Weisao Chen and recovered a hatchet style weapon in his possession.
The men told police they were talking in a parking lot and saw Chen using the weapon to smash car windows, police said. They told him to stop and chased him out of the parking lot. But Chen turned around, swung at them and hit one of them in the forearm.
Parademics told the man was told that he needed stitches.
Chen was charged with one count of assault in the second degree, one count of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of criminal mischief in the second degree.
