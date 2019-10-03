PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police arrested a man following a shooting that occurred in southeast Portland late Wednesday night.
At around 11:43 p.m., officers responded to the report of someone shot in the area of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Salmon Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and located two victims. The victims, who have not been identified, were taken to an area hospital.
On Thursday morning, police said one victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The other victim remains in the ICU with critical injuries.
Police said 31-year-old Carlos J. Gonzales was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. He is facing charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and an outstanding warrant.
There does not appear to be a threat to the community given the circumstances of the incident, according to police.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team is leading the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encourage to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
