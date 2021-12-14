FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman is recovering in an area hospital after she was stabbed on Saturday, and the suspect is facing charges including attempted murder, according to the Forest Grove Police Department.

Forest Grove officers, along with Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies, were called out to a stabbing at a home in the 1600 block of Bonnie Lane at about 2 p.m. on Saturday. Police said it was reported a woman was stabbed multiple times.

Officers arrived to the scene and took the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Luis Tola, into custody. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her current condition is not known.

Tola was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time.