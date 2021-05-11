COWLITZ COUNTY, KPTV (KPTV) – Deputies say one man is in custody after one woman claimed she was being stalked by an ex-boyfriend and he threatened her roommate.
On May 6, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the woman who told deputies she was being stalked by Adam Judah Diggins, 44, from Happy Valley, Oregon. Investigators say Diggins and the woman had a child, but ended their relationship several years ago.
Deputies say Diggins reportedly sent a series of messages, including lewd videos and pictures. Diggins also sent pictures of a handgun and made threats to kill the woman's male roommate. Diggins then indicated that he was already in Woodland and indicated “this time I’m for real.” An attempt was made by deputies to find Diggins based on these threats, but were not able to locate him.
On May 7, the woman’s roommate called deputies to report new threats from Diggins. He reportedly sent messages indicating he was driving to Longview from Gresham to kill him. A deputy responded to the man’s address and was on scene when Diggins sent another message with a picture of a nearby street. Deputies were able to find Diggins in the area and took him into custody less than 500 feet from the man’s home. Deputies found a handgun with a spare magazine in the vehicle and also found a shovel, a pickaxe and a hatchet in the trunk of the vehicle.
Based on their investigation, deputies were able to determine that Diggins took significant steps to carry out his threats to kill the roommate. Diggins was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on charges of first degree attempted murder, cyberstalking, harassment, carrying a loaded firearm in vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.