CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – A man was arrested after reportedly assaulting a woman because of her race on Sunday, according to Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

At about 1:30 p.m., a deputy parked near 82nd Drive and Luther Road and saw a 21-year-old woman in the middle of the southbound lane near a bus stop. The deputy realized that the woman was trying to get away from a suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Raymond A. Buffalo-Keys, who was repeatedly punching her in the face and head. While trying to get away, the woman was in danger of getting hit by a car.

The deputy turned on his lights sirens, made a U-turn, and ended the assault, the sheriff's office said. Buffalo-Keys told the deputy that he didn't know the woman and said he hit her because of her race. The sheriff's office said the woman is Black. Buffalo-Keys is American Indian, according to jail records.

The woman refused medical attention and was given a Bias Crimes and Incidents and a Crime Victims' Rights card.

Buffalo-Keys was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail. He was charged with first-degree bias simple assault, fourth-degree assault, second-degree bias, disorderly conduct, recklessly endangering and interfering with public transportation.

He also had multiple warrants for failing to appear out of Hood River.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff's tip line at 503-723-4949 or by email at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip and reference CCSO Case # 21-021312.