PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Surveillance images captured an attempted break-in at a southeast Portland eyewear store.
Video shows Asterix Eyewear at the intersection of Southeast Foster and Powell.
According to police, an alarm went off when the suspect broke the glass.
Police said when officers got there, Christopher Heil took off running.
He tossed a handgun during the chase, according to police.
He was arrested and booked into jail on several charges, including escape and criminal mischief.
