Man arrested for car arson likely related to memorial dispute in Salem

KEIZER, OR (KPTV) – Police have arrested a man for allegedly setting a car on fire in Keizer last month.
Joseph Daniel Rife, 33, was arrested without incident Wednesday in the 3600 block of Aumsville Highway Southeast, according to police. Detectives Wednesday also executed search warrants for Rife’s home and a dark gray Ram pickup they say he is associated with.
According to police, the car fire last month occurred the morning of June 27 in the 4700 block of 18th Avenue Northeast. Previously, law enforcement reported the incident was likely connected to an argument that had recently occurred a memorial crash site in Salem. That memorial was for three teen girls who died in a crash involving a drunk driver, police said.
Following an interview with detectives, Rife was booked into the Marion County Correctional Facility, where he is facing a charge of arson in the first degree.
Damage to the victim’s vehicle in this case is estimated to be a total loss, exceeding $12,000, according to police.
