OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon City Police have arrested a 63-year-old man suspected of dealing drugs near a school.
Stephan Haatia was taken into custody without incident on August 13 following a months long investigation. Haatia was found with a substantial amount of both methamphetamine and heroine inside his home in the 1200 block of Johnston Street.
Haatia faced multiple charges that include two charges of distributing of a controlled substance within a 1000 ft of a School and two charges of possession of a controlled substance.
He is currently booked into the Clackamas County Jail on a $100,000 bail.
