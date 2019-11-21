PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police arrested a man early Wednesday for damaging a vehicle during a downtown demonstration in 2018.
According to law enforcement, Shaun Clancy, 37, hit the vehicle with an expandable baton near the 400 block of Southwest Salmon Street. He was wanted in connection to that incident on one count of criminal mischief in the first degree.
Officers arrested Clancy around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Northeast Columbia Boulevard.
They found a pair of brass knuckles and a stun gun hidden on his person.
Clancy was booked at the Multnomah County Jail on a charges of carrying a concealed weapon (not a firearm). He faces a charge of first degree criminal mischief in connection with the incident in 2018.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
