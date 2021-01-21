SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Salem Police say they have arrested a man in connection to a protest in December at the Oregon State Capitol where officers were attacked.
Richard Braatz of Eugene was arrested Thursday while participating in a protest near the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.
According to Salem police, 65-year-old Braatz was involved in a protest at the State Capitol on December 21, 2020.
Police say he was initially identified with the help of the public through the Salem Police Department “Can You ID Me?” page.
Salem Police Chief Trevor Womack released a statement today:
“Our preparation for this week afforded us the opportunity to make this arrest. Officers were committed to the goals set for protest response which include follow up investigation of criminal behavior and proper enforcement action when reasonable and appropriate.”
Braatz is being held at the Marion County Correctional Facility on charges of attempted assault in the second degree and riot.
