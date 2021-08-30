HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A man was booked into jail for murder after his partner was found dead inside a home over the weekend, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.
On Saturday, at about 9:22 a.m., officers were called out to a home in the 1700 block of Northeast Darby Street on the report of a CPR call. Officers arrived and found Ruby Crystal Cisneros-Martinez, 25, dead inside the home, according to police.
Investigators identified the suspect as Jose Luis Ruiz-Santiago, 29. He was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder. Police said the murder was domestic-violence related, but have not released any further details.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Anthony Johnson at Anthony.Johnson@hillsboro-oregon.gov or call the Hillsboro Police Department records at 503-681-6190 related to case number 21-14367.
