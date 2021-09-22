GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department has arrested a suspect involved in a deadly shooting that occurred in a Walmart parking lot earlier this week.

Police said 26-year-old Daniel Hipshman, of Portland, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the death of 38-year-old Dashawn Hudson.

Gresham police investigating deadly shooting; victim identified GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred outside of a Walmart.

Hudson was shot in the parking lot of the Walmart at 3900 West Powell Boulevard at about 6:15 p.m. on Monday. Officers arrived to the scene and pronounced him dead.

During the investigation, police said detectives were able to identify the suspect as Hipshman. He was arrested in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released by police at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Gresham police tip line at 503-618-2719 or at 888-989-3505. Callers can remain anonymous.