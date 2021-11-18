PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man, who has a criminal history dating back to 2006, was booked for gun charges related to a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. He was then released the same day.

Just before 8 p.m., police said officers witness 35-year-old Jessie Hall approach a parked vehicle, pull out a gun and fire a shot at a person who was running away. Hall got into the vehicle and later crashed it North Farragut Street and North Curtis Avenue. He got out and ran off on foot.

Officers later found Hall in a nearby house and arrested him. A gun - .380 Ruger semiautomatic pistol - was recovered as evidence.

Hall was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. He could also later be charged with firing a gun within city limits. FOX 12 learned that Hall has a criminal history including drugs, identity theft and tampering with a witness.

According to the jail's website, Hall has already been released. His defense asked that he be given pre-trial release and the district attorney's office did not object under the condition that he not have weapons, firearms or ammunition.

Nick Smith lives near where Hall was arrested Wednesday. FOX 12 asked him what he thought about Hall's quick release from jail.

"He was out the same day? Wow. You would think they'd have to have - especially being shots fired, stolen car, him running from police and all this things, that you wouldn't have that," Smith said. "If he's willing to shoot a gun, steal a car, most likely it's going to happen again."

FOX 12 checked with the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and there is no issue in the jail with overcrowding right now. FOX 12 also reached out to the district attorney's office, but have not heard back yet.