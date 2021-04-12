Man arrested for online sexual corruption of a child in Eugene

EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – Police say a man was arrested after arranging to meet an underage girl over the internet.
On April 9, Robert William Clifford, 65, of Coos Bay agreed to meet with a 15-year-old girl who was actually a detective with the Eugene Police Department investigating online crimes against children.
Investigators say Clifford arranged to meet the juvenile at a location for sex, that would include pizza and alcohol for them to share.
When police caught up with Clifford he was cooperative during the arrest and was taken to the Lane County Jail. He is facing a charge of online sexual corruption of a child.
