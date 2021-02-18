Man arrested for pointing a gun during road rage incident

CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) – A man is behind bars after deputies say he pointed a gun at someone during a road rage incident on Tuesday in Cornelius.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was flagged down by a man near the 2900 block of East Baseline Street on Tuesday morning. The man told the deputy that another man who was driving recklessly began tailgating him near the Hillsboro Police Station and said the driver pointed a gun at him.
The man told the deputy he had already called 911 and gave the California license plate of the vehicle the suspect was driving.
Another deputy in the area heard the information about the suspect from dispatch and spotted the vehicle, a black 2016 Chevrolet Colorado, in the Cornelius Fred Meyer parking lot. Multiple deputies arrived to take the driver, 23-year-old Bailey Michael Todd Reasoner, into custody.
While deputies searched the vehicle, they say they found two loaded handguns and a metal pipe, which they believed to be an explosive device. That’s when the Explosive Disposal Unit was called in from the Portland Police Bureau to secure the device. It was later determined on Wednesday that there were no explosive materials within the pipe.
Reasoning is in the Washington County Jail on multiple charges, including unlawful use of a weapon. He could be facing additional charges.
