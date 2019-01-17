WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - Officers arrested a man for theft Wednesday and say they expect to arrest additional suspects.
Police arrested Kenneth Belden, 58, for his role in a theft that occurred in the Woodburn Walmart parking lot on Jan. 2.
Investigators Wednesday served a stolen property search warrant in the 1900 block of Sallal Road related to two separate theft investigations.
Belden is now facing a charge of theft in the first degree.
Investigators on Sallal Road Wednesday recovered stolen property from multiple victims in several cases; they’re working to contact the victims and return the property.
The police department anticipates additional arrests as the investigation continues. Investigators ask anyone with additional information to call 503-982-2345.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
