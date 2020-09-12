CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- A man was arrested for intentionally setting fire to clothing on a merchandise rack at a Clackamas County Fred Meyer on Monday.
Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Fred Meyer at 16301 Southeast 82nd Drive. They obtained images of the suspect from the store cameras.
On Friday, deputies spotted the suspect later identified as Ignat Shchetinin,37, on Highway 212 and 82nd Dr. in Clackamas, near the same Fred Meyer. When they talked to Shchetinin, he confessed to intentionally lighting up the clothing inside the Fred Meyer using a purple Bic-style lighter.
He told deputies he did it to get the attention of someone who wouldn’t speak to him, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies also discovered Shchetinin possessed a baggie of methamphetamine.
Shchetinin was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on arson I and possession of methamphetamine. His bail was set at $250,000.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.