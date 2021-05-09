PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested for setting a string of fires in northeast Portland early Sunday morning.
Portland Fire and Rescue responded to several fires that stretched from Northeast 99th Avenue to Pacific Street to Southeast 82nd Avenue and Taylor Street. One of the fires at a tire shop on Northeast Sandy Avenue grew into a two-alarm fire that required additional units to respond.
With the help of surveillance video and the Portland Police Bureau, a PF&R arson investigator recognized and stopped the suspect, identified as Trevor MacDonald, 31, while en route to a related vehicle fire. MacDonald was charged with one count of first-degree arson and three counts of second-degree arson.
