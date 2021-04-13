Man arrested for sex abuse crimes in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say a 48-year-old man has been arrested for multiple sex abuse crimes.
Detectives arrested Gary Coomer of Sweet Home on April 9. An investigation was started in August 2020 when an 8-year-old girl and a 4-year-old girl said they were sexually abused by Coomer.
Investigators say both children are known to the suspect. He is being lodged at the Linn County Jail on two counts of rape, three counts of sex abuse and one count of sodomy.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Tracy White of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-917-6652.
