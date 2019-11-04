LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 23-year-old man was arrested for sex crimes involving two kids, according to police.
Joshua Taylor Moore, of Eugene, is facing one count of attempted sex abuse in the first degree and three counts of sex abuse in the third degree.
Moore was arrested at his home in Eugene Friday after investigators say he had inappropriate contact with a girl and a boy who are both under the age of 16.
Investigators say the alleged crimes occurred Oct. 25 at the kids’ home in Lebanon. The kids were familiar with Moore at the time of the abuse, according to police.
The Lebanon Police Department says this is the first and only time they have had contact with Moore. Investigators do not believe there are any additional victims.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Chad Christenson.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
