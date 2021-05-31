PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 27-year-old man was arrested for smashing a car window on early Monday, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to a report of someone smashing a car window with a metal object in the 700 block of Northwest Everett Street just before 5:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found the suspect identified as Frederick Richard Uhde.
Uhde was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, first-degree criminal mischief and interfering with a police officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.