ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – A 19-year-old man was arrested for stealing a bait package from a home in Aloha on Sunday, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
A bait package taken from an Aloha home alerted deputies just after 10:30 a.m. Investigators were able to track the package in real-time to a parking lot at Aloha High School.
Deputies arrived to find Eric R. Gonzalez, 19, sitting inside a car near where the bait package was tracking. Gonzalez admitted to taking the package after seeing it unattended on a porch and was found in his trunk.
Gonzalez was arrested and charged with mail theft and second-degree theft, deputies said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Piece of trash, someone stole a package of mine, low life scum
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.