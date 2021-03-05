TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Tigard police say a man is behind bars after stealing 25 Lego sets that were worth roughly $7,500 from a store.
Around 6:30 a.m., on Friday, officers were called to a suspicious circumstance at the Washington Square Transit Center on the 9500 block of Washington Square Road. A Tri-Met driver reported a man was moving piles of cardboard boxes from a wooded area near the back of a neighboring store to the bus shelter.
Officers found the boxes, some opened, others unopened, contained Lego sets. They later learned the locks to a secure storage area for the Lego store at the mall had been cut. A dolly cart was also found along with several additional cardboard boxes with matching designs.
Store employees confirmed the items were being kept in the secure storage area.
The man at the bus shelter was identified as Nathaniel Nixon, 40, from Portland. Officers found burglary tools in his backpack consistent with the damage at the storage area. He is facing multiple charges including burglary in the first degree.
Nixon also has an outstanding arrest warrant in Multnomah County.
