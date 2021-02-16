Man arrested for stealing vehicle, DUII in Newport

NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) – Newport police say a man is in custody after stealing a vehicle from a gas station on Monday.
Joseph Luke Lenhardt, 38-years-old, is now facing multiple charges including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and DUII.
Police say Lenhardt stole a woman’s vehicle from a Shell gas station Monday evening and started to head north on Highway 101. That’s when officers began getting calls about a reckless driver who was in a vehicle that matched the stolen car.
Officers then started to check the area where the calls were coming from and found Lenhardt in the area of Highway 101 and Northeast 31st Street.
After being questioned, police say Lenhardt admitted to drinking and using methamphetamine before stealing the vehicle. He also told officers he took the vehicle in order to make his court appearance in Yamhill County.
Lenhardt is being housed in the Lincoln County jail.
If you have any information regarding this case, contact Officer Bales of the Newport Police Department at 541-574-3348
Newport Police also wants to remind people to continue to report suspicious activities in the area by using the tip line at 541-574-5455, Text-a-Tip at 541-270-1856, or tipline@newportpolice.net.
