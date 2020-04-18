Man arrested for threatening a neighbor with gun outside party in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested after he pointed a gun at a neighbor who had called in a noise complaint regarding a party in southeast Portland.
Officers responded to reports of a large gathering in the 2600 block of Southeast Stark Street just before 7:00 p.m. several neighbors reported that there were about 20-50 people playing loud music and drinking.
As police made their way to the scene, a neighbor called to report that they had tried to tell the group to keep the noise down but was approached by a man who pointed a gun at his face. As officers approached the group, they saw a man later identified as Kneko T. Moore,31, walking away in a hurry and getting into a nearby car. Police followed the driver who committed several traffic violations and nearly crashed before the car was stopped.
The car was towed, and a gun was recovered from the front seat of the car.
Moore was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, felon possession of a firearm and unlawful possession with city limits.
No other injuries were reported.
This guy has been arrested at least 6 times, attempted murder and numerous parole violations. Why is he not in jail? Come on Multnomah DA!
