PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland Police officer was hurt in a “violent” and “unprovoked” attack while on-duty Wednesday morning, and the man arrested in the case is now facing a Measure 11 crime.
Court records show that Officer Bridget Sickon was working to register sex offenders at a building jointly used by Multnomah County and Portland Police, called the Penumbra Kelly Building, on 47th and Burnside.
Records show a man named Noah Wilson walked inside, and “without explanation or warning” he “dove at her and attacked her… punching her in the face and head.”
Wilson is a registered sex offender in Washington D.C. after a 2004 conviction in Arizona for luring a minor for sexual exploitation.
He is not registered in Oregon, and it’s possible he was coming to the building to fill out paperwork.
It’s not clear if he’d ever met Officer Sickon before, and court records show he just came to Portland from Warrenton, Oregon five days ago.
After he was detained at the scene, records show that Wilson yelled to another officer, “I put that cop on the ground.”
He made his first appearance in court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty through a court-appointed attorney.
“Her finger is broken in three separate places and the doctors told her that she may never regain the full use of her finger. She was also hurt in her hip and knee and has a possible concussion,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Stacy Heyworth told the judge. “Detectives in the fraud unit had to tackle this man to prevent him from injuring her further.”
Officer Sickon has worked with the Sex Offender Registration Detail, or SORD, for a long time.
Back in 2013, FOX 12 did two stories with her as she hit the streets to track down offenders.
In light of the attack, FOX 12 asked the Portland Police Bureau if it planned to make any changes to how sex offender registration is generally completed, or whether any additional safety or security measures will be taken to protect officers involved.
A spokesperson said:
“As with any incident in which an officer or suspect is injured or an officer uses force, there is an administrative review process to identify possible changes in policy or tactics that may potentially prevent incidents similar to this one from happening in the future. The administrative review is not complete and is continuing at this time.”
Wilson is now charged with assaulting a public safety officer and second-degree assault, which is a Measure 11 crime.
He was originally facing lesser charges and was released from jail before his court appearance.
FOX 12 spoke with Wilson and asked if there was anything he’d like to say about what happened. He said, “Not at this time.”
In court Thursday, the judge ordered that he be taken back into custody. Wilson is now in the Multnomah County Jail, and his bail was set at $255,000.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.