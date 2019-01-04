ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - A 53-year-old man was arrested Friday night in connection to a hit-and-run collision in Aloha.
Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to an injury crash involving a pedestrian just before 5 p.m. near Southwest 185th Avenue and Southwest Farmington Road.
Witnesses told deputies that the involved vehicle, an older model tan Acura, left the scene.
One of the witnesses, an off-duty sergeant with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, followed the suspect and called 911.
The sheriff’s office says that as 53-year-old Edgar Ling was attempting to flee the area, he caused a crash with another vehicle near Southwest 179th Avenue and Southwest Oak Street before hitting a fence near the intersection.
Using his personal vehicle, the off-duty sergeant pinned the suspect’s vehicle to prevent him from leaving. Deputies arrived soon after and arrested Ling without incident.
The pedestrian, a 62-year-old woman, was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries and later released. The driver of the vehicle Ling hit was not hurt.
Ling is facing the following charges:
- Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver (Felony)
- Reckless Driving
- Assault in the Fourth Degree
- Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (2 counts)
- Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants
The case is still developing. The sheriff's office says there was a different hit-and-run near where all of this happened in the same time frame and that the car involved was the same color.
Deputies are investigating to see if the crash is related to this case but say at this time there are discrepancies in the description of the car.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.