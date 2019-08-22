Man arrested in connection with attempted sexual assault in Stayton

STAYTON, OR (KPTV) – Police have arrested man in connection with an attempted sexual assault in Stayton last month.
Stayton resident Timothy A. Newton, 31, is facing a charge of sex abuse III, according to police.
Police say the attempted sexual assault occurred on July 24.
FOX 12 spoke with Clark Ragsdale, who says his teenage granddaughter went to pick berries on a private trail near Seventh Avenue and Hollister Street when a man grabbed her and spoke to her inappropriately.
“She said she had jerked away and screamed,” said Ragsdale, who added that the man then took off.
Police later released a sketch of the suspect.
According to police, Newton had previously been identified as a suspect in this case by two separate people who recognized him from the sketch.
On Wednesday, another witness recognized Newton and contacted police. With the additional identification, officers interviewed Newton, and he was arrested Thursday morning.
Newton was lodged at the Marion County Jail and has since been released.
Police say this is still an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Stayton police at 503-769-3421.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
