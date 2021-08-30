BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Beaverton police say one man is behind bars after finding someone shot to death early Monday morning.
Officers were sent to the Beaver Creek Apartments at 2:53 a.m. on the report of a male armed with a gun.
Officers contacted the subject of the call, 38-year-old James A. Dewhurst of Beaverton and developed probable cause to believe Dewhurst had murdered his roommate, 43-year-old Rocky M. Harkins.
Police entered the apartment Dewhurst and Harkins shared and found that Harkins had been shot and was deceased. Multiple firearms were recovered at the scene.
Beaverton police arrested Dewhurst and he was lodged in the Washington County Jail on murder charges. The Washington County Major Crimes team is continuing to investigate the case.
