PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau announced Monday that a suspect wanted for a deadly shooting that happened in December has been arrested.

One dead following shooting in Goose Hollow, victim identified PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A man is dead following an early morning shooting in the Goose Hollow neighborhood of Southwest Portland.

The shooting happened on Dec. 21 just before 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of Southwest Morrison Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found 30-year-old DeAndrae D. Stephens, of Portland, dead.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Officer determined his cause and manner of death to be homicide by gunshot wound.

No further details, including suspect information, were not released by police immediately after the shooting.

On Feb. 4, U.S. Marshals and the Southwest Washington Regional SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home in Vancouver and took 22-year-old Josiah Nettles into custody. Police said Nettles was wanted in connection with the murder of Stephens.

Police did not provide any further details about how Nettles was identified as the shooting suspect.

Nettles has been booked into the Clark County Jail and charged with second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.