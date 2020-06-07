Man arrested in connection with deadly hit-and-run in SW Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested Saturday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run of a pedestrian earlier this week.
Steven Edward Killeen, 30, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second-degree manslaughter, reckless driving and fail to perform duties of a driver.
Police say Killeen hit and killed a pedestrian near Southwest Barbur Boulevard and Capitol Hill Road Thursday night and drove away without stopping.
