PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police on Sunday arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred at a restaurant and bar in southeast Portland in February.
At about 10:40 a.m., detectives arrested 35-year-old Javier Omar Solis, who was wanted for murder in the death of Charles E. Gaines on Feb. 18.
Police say Solis was located by the U.S. Marshals Service in a hotel in the 11700 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
Detectives were also assisted by the Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT), Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) and a K-9 unit.
Solis was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
Anyone who has information about this case is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at (503) 823-0696 or at brad.clifton@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.