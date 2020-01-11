Man arrested in connection with death of 1-year-old girl in Douglas County

IDLEYLD PARK, OR (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of a 1-year-old girl in Douglas County.
A 911 call was received by dispatchers at 11:01 a.m. Thursday regarding a child who was not breathing on Cedarwood Lane in Idleyld Park.
Lifesaving efforts were attempted and the child was taken to a Roseburg hospital. Deputies said Ember Alice McBride was pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital.
On Friday, a forensic pathologist determined Ember’s death was the result of blunt force trauma and it was ruled a homicide. The Douglas County Major Crimes Team was then activated to investigate.
Detectives subsequently arrested Aaron J. Toole on charges of first-degree manslaughter, assault and criminal mistreatment. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail.
Investigators said Toole was known to the child and her mother.
No further details were released about the investigation.
