MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said one person is in custody in connection with inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl on a TriMet bus on December 15.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 33-year-old Jose Thomas Chanmay.
A TriMet employee reported that Chanmay was riding a bus on Northeast 82nd Avenue. Transit police responded and arrested Chanmay near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street.
He has been charged with one count of sex abuse in the third degree and one count of harassment.
During the investigation officers learned Chanmay is on parole and had a warrant issued for his arrest for a prior sex abuse charge.
More charges may be filed as the investigation continues.
Officers believe there may be additional victims and urge them to contact the Transit Police Division by calling 503-962-7566 and referring to this case.