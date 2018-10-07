PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Police arrested a man who they say was involved in an overnight shooting in Old Town.
At about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the report of a disturbance with gunfire near Northwest 3rd Avenue and Northwest Glisan Street.
Officers arrived in the area and spoke with multiple people believed to be involved in the fight and gunfire.
During their investigation, officers found a gun and evidence of gunfire.
Police detained one person, who they later arrested in connection with the incident.
Alexis A. Alvarez, 22, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of possession of a loaded firearm, discharge of a firearm in the city of Portland, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has video surveillance footage of the shooting is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operations Division Gun Violence Response Team at 503-823-4106.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.