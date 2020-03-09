PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting involving a man in a pickup late Friday night.
Officers responded around 11:20 p.m. to a report of a disturbance involving a firearm in the 12100 block of North Jantzen Drive around 11:20 p.m.
The caller told officers that a man, later identified as Fernando Flores-Quinones, was driving a gray Ford F-150 and threatened him with a gun. The caller while on the phone with dispatchers said he heard gunshots and saw muzzle flashes from the direction of the suspect. No one was hurt.
Investigators, including the Gun Violence Reduction Team, responded and Flores-Quinones drove away from the scene at a high rate of speed. Police found and arrested Flores-Quinones on Saturday afternoon in the 6500 block of North Interstate Avenue.
Flores-Quinones was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail. He is facing charges including unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, reckless endangering, and discharging a firearm in the city.
The investigation continues and additional charges are possible, according to police.
Anyone with additional information about gun crimes in Portland can contact the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to GVRT@portlandoregon.gov.
