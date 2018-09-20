PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery that happened at Powellhurst Tavern last month.
Tommy Lee Brown Jr. was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery.
Officers responded to the robbery just after 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 20. the tavern, located at 12344 Southeast Powell Boulevard, just before 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 20.
According to court documents, the suspect wearing a black bandana as a mask, gray sweatshirt and dark jeans entered the tavern. The bartender told him he needed to take his mask off. Court documents state that the suspect replied, "B****, give me all your money."
The suspect then stepped behind the counter and pointed a handgun at the bartenders head, according to court documents. The bartender gave the suspect cash from the register.
Court documents state the suspect then said, "I want the lottery machines, b****." The bartender then opened the lottery machines and handed the money from the lottery machines over to the suspect.
After obtaining the cash, which was estimated at about $3,634, the suspect left the tavern towards an alleyway heading south.
According to court documents, Brown was arrested on an unrelated warrant during a traffic stop on the morning of Aug. 20.
Court documents state that an officer noticed Brown was wearing clothing that matched the description of the robbery suspect.
Officers reviewed surveillance video and observed a man wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark plaid pants and a mask over his face exit a vehicle, go into Powellhurst Tavern and exit about two minutes later. The man runs back to the vehicle and gets in.
According to court documents, the man in the surveillance video "appears to be extremely similar in size and stature to Brown."
On Aug. 24, a detective executed a search warrant for the pants Brown was wearing when he was arrested on Aug. 20. The pants were seized from the Multnomah County Jail as evidence.
Court documents state the pants "appear to be the same pants the robber is seen wearing in the video surveillance."
In court documents, a PPB officer stated she had probable cause to believe that Brown committed the robbery and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Brown is due to be arraigned in court on Thursday.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.