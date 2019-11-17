Man arrested in connection with Sept. road rage shooting in SE Portland, gun seized

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Investigators with the Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team have made an arrest and seized a gun in connection with a road rage shooting that happened in southeast Portland in September.
Just before 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, officers responded to a report of a shooting near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard.
Officers spoke with the victim, who told them that he and the suspect got into a road rage encounter, where words and gestures were exchanged.
According to police, the victim said during the encounter, the suspect displayed a handgun and then shot at the victim’s car.
Police say the victim was not hurt but found a bullet hole in his vehicle.
Since then, members of the GVRT have been conducting a follow-up investigation. On Thursday, they located the suspect’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street.
Officers say they arrested 22-year-old Hai H. Vo of Tigard and seized a semiautomatic handgun, which is believed to be the one used in the shooting.
Vo was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of unlawful use of a weapon (three counts), unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm (city code), criminal mischief in the second degree, and tampering with physical evidence.
The is case being turned over to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
Police recommend that people do not engage with aggressive drivers. If you see behaviors that look like road rage, it’s best to ignore them and drive normally.
Police say to give the other vehicle plenty of space if you can, and make safe turns if possible to get away from the aggressive driver.
If you feel you can’t disengage or if you see a weapon, call 911. Make sure your doors are locked and drive to a well-lit public place. Remember as many details as you can, including vehicle description, license plate, physical description and clothing.
The GVRT is continuing to investigate several incidents of gun violence citywide. Anyone with information about gun crimes in Portland is encouraged to provide information to the PPB’s Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.