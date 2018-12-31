PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting at a hookah lounge in southeast Portland early Saturday.
Jalango Hicks got into a fight with another man at Lux Club PDX at about 2 a.m. Saturday, according to police.
Police say after exchanging blows, Hicks pulled out a gun, chased a group and shot a man in the leg.
Court documents show after denying any involvement, Hicks eventually told police he was running after the group and shot both at the ground and into the air, and that he never meant to hurt the people he was chasing.
Documents show he even wrote a letter to his victim, apologizing.
Hicks is facing a charge of attempted murder, among other charges.
