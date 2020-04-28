PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Detectives have arrested one person in connection with a string of armed robberies that occurred in Portland at or near the intersection of North Albina Avenue and North Blandena Street.
The robberies, which involved seven victims and four individual robberies, began in September last year and have extended through this month, according to investigators. Police say the suspect during the robberies displayed a handgun.
Three of the robberies occurred during meetings to buy or sell property through Facebook Marketplace.
Jarone T. Walker, 24, was arrested on Friday in connection with the crimes after law enforcement served an arrest and search warrant in the 4700 block of North Mississippi Avenue. Officers while serving the search warrant recovered a loaded handgun.
Walker was booked into the Multnomah County Jail. He is facing charges including four counts of robbery in the first degree.
Robbery detectives continue to investigate Walker’s involvement in additional robberies, according to law enforcement.
Anyone with information regarding additional robberies near North Albina Avenue and North Blandena Street is asked contact Detective Rachel Baer at 503-823 0323.
(1) comment
Hope it was worth it. Enjoy the next 12 years.
