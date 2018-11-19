PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a suspicious death in southeast Portland.
Nathan W. Moore, 38, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
Just before 6 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at the Court Louise Apartments, located at 13059 SE Powell Blvd.
Witnesses reported hearing gunfire and seeing a man who appeared to be injured moving towards Southeast 131st Avenue and Southwest Powell Boulevard.
Investigators believe the man flagged down a driver, who took him to the hospital, where he later died.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office has tentatively scheduled an autopsy for Tuesday. Police plan to release the victim’s identity after the autopsy has been completed and next of kin have been notified.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Homicide Detail Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov.
