COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested for unlawfully selling firearms, including the gun that was used by a suspect to kill Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier in 2019, according to the Longview Police Department.

On Wednesday, the Lower Columbia SWAT team served a search warrant at a home in the 980 block of Columbia Street in Cathlamet. During the search, police said hundreds of items related to the manufacture of firearms were seized.

Trevor Batchelor was arrested and booked into the Cowlitz County Jail for charges of unlawful manufacture of an untraceable firearm with the intent to sell the untraceable firearm, undetectable or untraceable firearms, knowingly/recklessly allow/aid/facilitate/abed the assembly/manufacture by person ineligible to possession, and failure to use dealer to facilitate transfer between two private parties.

Police said an investigation into Batchelor began in March 2018 when the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) received a tip that he was dealing firearms without a license. Batchelor was contacted by AFT in Sept. 2018 and served a warning notice to stop dealing firearms without a license.

On April 13, 2019, Deputy DeRosier was shot and killed by Brian Butts after he responded to a disabled vehicle call in Kalama. Police said an investigation revealed the gun Butts used had been sold to Batchelor in Jan. 2017 from a local gun shop.

When interviewed about the handgun, Batchelor reported to detectives that he sold the handgun to a local pawn shop. Police said a record check by the pawn shop showed the handgun never came through the business.

Batchelor was interviewed again in Aug. 2020. Police said when asked about the other guns he had purchased, Batchelor reported he could not remember who he sold them to and admitted to selling firearms without a background check, which is required by law. According to police, detectives told Batchelor that he sold the gun used to kill Deputy DeRosier.

+2 Sheriff: Brian Butts was armed, had meth on his person during officer-involved shooting in Kalama Investigators have released additional details after they say a man shot and killed a Cowlitz County deputy during a confrontation earlier this month.

In the summer of 2020, police said ATF agents began working with a source who was aware of Batchelor's unlawful activities. With help from the source, firearm transactions were conducted which included the sale of a "ghost gun," which is a gun without serial numbers. According to police, the transaction was done unlawfully without a background check.

Detectives developed probable cause during the investigation for the Nov. 17 search warrant and to arrest Batchelor for multiple firearms violations, police said.

The investigation was a joint effort between the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Longview Police Department Street Crimes Unit and the Lower Columbia SWAT Team.

"ATF takes its responsibility for regulating the firearms industry very seriously, and someone knowingly engaging in the firearms business without a license is a danger to our community," said ATF Seattle Field Division acting Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Blais. "The fact that Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier was shot and killed by convicted felon Brian Butts, with a firearm sold by Batchelor, underscores the danger of Batchelor’s actions."

DeRosier was the first Cowlitz County deputy to be killed in the line of duty.