VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – Vancouver police say a man has been arrested in connection with an indecent exposure case involving a 16-year-old girl.
On September 23, police say the 16-year-old was walking home from school in the area of North Devine Road and Northeast 18th Street when a man in vehicle drove past her and parked in front of her.
As she walked past the driver's side of the vehicle, the driver called out to her and asked if her she could help him and as she got closer to the vehicle the male was exposing himself.
The victim walked away, and the suspect drove off. The victim reported the incident to school staff on September 24 and the school sent out a safety bulletin to parents warning them of the incident. Police were not contacted.
On September 28, the Vancouver Police Department received numerous tips regarding this incident, presumably based on the bulletin from the school. A detective was able to positively identify the owner of the vehicle, which matched the description provided by the victim from the statement she provided the school.
On October 5, Vancouver police made contact with the victim and her family and they decided to make a police report. The victim identified Nohea O. Greenbaum as the suspect who exposed himself to her on September 23.
On October 7, police were notified that Nohea O. Greenbaum, 26, had been arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for indecent exposure in their jurisdiction. He was booked into the Clark County Jail.
Anyone with information on additional incidents who did not make a police report, should contact the law enforcement agency where the incident occurred and make a report.