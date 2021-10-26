PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man accused of shooting and killing two people in an Old Town apartment building told police he was using methamphetamine and that voices in his head told him to shoot.

Michael S. VanDomelen, 45, is being held without bail on two counts of first-degree murder.

The Portland Police Bureau said just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of shots heard inside an apartment building in the 300 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman dead.

A resident inside the building told police that he came out when he heard gunshots and saw the two people had been shot. He told police that VanDomelen also came out into the hallway, and when the man asked if he knew who shot them, VanDomelen reportedly said, "I did."

Police arrested VanDomelen at the building. When questioned, he told police that he'd been using methamphetamine and voices inside his head told him to shoot. He also said the man he shot and killed was a friend.

Sunday’s shooting brings the total number of homicides in Portland this year to 72. That surpasses the record number of homicides set back in the 1980s.

According to The Associated Press, the three-story building where the shooting occurred is run as a single-resident occupancy hotel by Central City Concern, with most residents receiving rent subsidies through Section 8, according to the organization’s website. Police say Sunday's shooting involved two residents and one guest.

The shooting is the fifth double homicide in Portland this year.