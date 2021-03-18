Man arrested in Jackson County for manufacturing and possession of a destructive device

JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Police say a man is in jail after an investigation into multiple reports of explosions across the Rogue Valley.
The OSP Explosives Unit in conjunction with Medford police served a search warrant on a home in the 1100 block of Char Way on Thursday.
During the search Brian Lighthill, 23, was taken into custody and deputies say numerous items relating to the manufacturing of destructive devices were found.
Lighthill was charged with 23 counts of manufacturing of a destructive device and 9 counts of possession of a destructive case. He is being lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
