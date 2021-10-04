MOLALLA, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is in custody in Molalla after reportedly shooting at police officers who were responding to a medical call.
Molalla Police Chief Frank Schoenfeld said the incident began when a resident called 911 about a "medical" call at a home in the 700 block of Main Street. While they were en route, police were told that the suspect had put on body armor.
When police arrived, the man was inside the house and began firing two different guns at officers, one from a window and one from an adjacent door. Police were able to negotiate with the suspect, and he was eventually taken into custody with no injuries reported.
Police said the suspect is in his mid-40s and has no prior contact with law enforcement.
Police said a nearby construction area was evacuated, and other areas were locked down. Area schools were also placed on lockdown. Crews from Oregon State Police, Wilsonville police, Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Clackamas Fire and Molalla Fire were at the scene.
“We pulled up to back by Bi-Mart and the lights were flashing. We thought it was an accident.,” said Denise Tragni, who was shopping in the area. “And a cop kind of jumped out from behind a cop car with a gun in hand and said, move, move, get out of the way, get out of the way. And so we just pulled into the parking and a cop there told us to stay in the car.”
“She told me that there was a shooting close by here and they just told everybody they have to get in lockdown,” said Vanessa Morales, who came to pick up her sister from Molalla River Middle School.
Schoenfeld said he believes at least one officer fired a weapon. Oregon State Police will take the lead on the investigation.
The general area of the police response was along West Main Street near Leroy Avenue. Police said investigators will likely remain on scene for much of the day.