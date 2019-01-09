PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested in Montana for posting threats on social media against Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
Kermit Tyler Poulson, 39, appeared in federal court on Friday and was indicted for transmitting threatening communications with intent to extort.
Poulson was arrested in Missoula on Tuesday after visiting the police department to file a complaint on an unrelated matter, according to the attorney’s office.
Officers arrested Poulson after seeing his federal arrest warrant in the National Crime Information Center datatbase.
The attorney’s office says Poulson recently lived in Portland but has no known permeant address.
Poulson allegedly posted the threat against Wheeler on Instagram. If convicted, Poulson faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
