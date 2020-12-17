Man arrested in occupied home break-in in Aloha

ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirms a man was arrested after pretending to be a federal agent and breaking into an occupied home in Aloha.
Washington County deputies responded to a burglary call at 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night, at a home near the intersection of SW Willow Creek Court and SW Willow Creek Drive.
The people in the home said they heard knocking at their front door and then realized someone had forced their way inside. The person was wearing a black and red mask, holding a flashlight and a shovel, and identified themselves as a federal agent.
Shortly after, the suspect left, but dropped the shovel they were holding in the home’s front yard.
Deputies were given a description of the suspect and began searching the area.
About 25 minutes after the original burglary call, a community member called and said someone was trying to break into a vacant home across the street from them. Deputies went to the location, which was about a half a mile from the original burglary call and arrested 37-year-old Timothy Henry of Gaston.
Henry matched the description deputies were given of the burglary suspect. He also had a flashlight, red bandana, and black mask in his sweatshirt pocket.
Henry was booked in the Washington County Jail for first degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, second degree criminal mischief, and menacing. He was also placed on a federal probation hold.
The sheriff’s office says Henry is not a federal agent.
