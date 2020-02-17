OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – A man is facing an attempted aggravated murder charge for allegedly trying to kill an Oregon City police officer.
Beau Nichlas Wilcox, 31, shot at the police sergeant on Feb. 12 as the sergeant was responding to a domestic disturbance call at a home in the 18000 block of Paulson Drive, police said.
Wilcox was reportedly damaging property at the house and threatening to shoot his family members, according to police. Officers when they arrived at the scene heard yelling and the sound of glass breaking from inside the house.
Wilcox then emerged from the house with a scoped rifle, pointed it at one of the officers, and fired, according to investigators. The officer, 22-year veteran with the department, took cover behind a truck and was not hurt.
Wilcox went back into the house and emerged again about two minutes later without the rifle, police said. Officers arrested and lodged Wilcox at the Clackamas County Jail.
No police officers fired their guns during the incident and none of Wilcox’s family members were hurt.
Wilcox is facing charges including attempted aggravated murder, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, assault in the fourth degree, and two warrants out of Deschutes County for FTA criminal mischief in the second degree and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office has since filed additional charges.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.